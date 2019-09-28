Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $551,448

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Southwest Airlines, The Trade Desk, and Wix.com Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wix and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 255 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Advisory Service Net Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 14 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 682 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 16,656 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 457,800 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 174,988 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 717,473 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,178 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 15,911 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 459,200 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,160 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc has 16,100 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Mgmt Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 994,462 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability stated it has 91,843 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 9,516 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 309,129 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 5,018 shares. Payden And Rygel has 666,400 shares. 289,960 were reported by Covington Capital Management. Mcgowan Grp Asset holds 0.04% or 4,167 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com has 2.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 321,795 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability New York, New York-based fund reported 30,504 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.