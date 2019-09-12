Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $949,320; Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB) Shareholder Pggm Investments Lowered Its Holding by $34.10 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 49,122 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389.29M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $210.12. About 274,088 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Kistler reported 179 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 526,021 shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,280 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 29,031 shares. 97,752 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. 261 are owned by Cwm Limited. 7,636 were accumulated by Renaissance Grp Limited. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 178,850 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Connors Investor Ser reported 0.37% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wasatch Advsrs holds 215,540 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 15,688 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Capital Research Mngmt stated it has 3.83% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 16 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 1,000 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 89,129 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.35 million shares. Cadence Llc accumulated 2,471 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aew Management LP stated it has 6.42% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 254 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc reported 68 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cincinnati Insur Co invested 0.35% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.06% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd holds 1.98% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.13% or 194,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $327.37M for 22.35 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.