Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) as Stock Price Declined; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Share Value Rose, Holder Weber Alan W Cut by $1.02 Billion Its Stake

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 749,946 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 371,879 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – HAS FILED A DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 883,840 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.03% or 213,607 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 329,855 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. 877,291 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 16,345 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rmb Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 12,954 shares. Citigroup Inc has 401,398 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 253,454 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Lc has 1.12% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 471,426 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,982 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 267,433 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) or 38,053 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 1.20M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 66,654 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 36,041 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 12,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 30,099 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 299,942 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 51,800 shares.

