Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Its Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Holding by $447,060 as Market Value Declined; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Rose, Qv Investors Increased Holding

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 106,086 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 425,134 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares to 51,917 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,289 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 42,642 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 20,101 shares. American Intl Gp owns 43,769 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser owns 7,423 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 72,146 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 784 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 96,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 30,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Art Advsr Limited accumulated 2,300 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 0.04% or 19,341 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 7,397 shares. Sei Investments Com invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Duncker Streett holds 70 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot +2.5% as Guggenheim turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.