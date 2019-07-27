Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Stake by $349,005 as Market Valuation Declined; Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake by $8.41 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 697,032 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 525,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 826,620 shares traded or 148.58% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 250,408 shares to 690,636 shares, valued at $131.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 268,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.02M shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. The insider Travers Paul J bought $11,941. Russell Grant bought $23,110 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637 worth of stock.