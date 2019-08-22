Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Stake By $349,005; 3 Analysts Covering DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

Among 4 analysts covering DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ:DBVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. DBV Technologies SA – American has $25 highest and $10 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 82.73% above currents $9.44 stock price. DBV Technologies SA – American had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DBVT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6. See DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) stake by 32.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 116,335 shares as Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)’s stock declined 17.92%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 471,426 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 355,091 last quarter. Vuzix Corp. now has $64.84M valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 231,745 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. 6,000 Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares with value of $11,941 were bought by Travers Paul J. The insider Kay Edward William Jr. bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. Russell Grant bought $23,110 worth of stock. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix Corporation has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 342.35% above currents $1.96 stock price. Vuzix Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Alliance Global Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 2,084 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,016 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 2,862 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 13,100 shares. Amer International Inc has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 19,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 75,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 267,433 shares. Parametric Associates Lc holds 0% or 66,654 shares in its portfolio. 6,995 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Mirae Asset Glob Invs accumulated 35,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares. Citigroup owns 6,326 shares.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Secures Follow-On Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation for Healthcare Industry Deployments – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vuzix and LifeVantage in consumer gainers; Tapestry leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “­­­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Blade Smart Glasses Orders to Provide On-Demand ‘Virtual Shopping Visits’ to the Automotive Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DBV Technologies Reports First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DBV Tech up 17% premarket on Viaskin Peanut application in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 163,449 shares traded. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 46.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 28/03/2018 – DBV Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 03/04/2018 – DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 16/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michel de Rosen to its Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES: DBV TECHNOLOGIES: CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING,; 20/03/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces the Launch of a Proposed Global Offering of Ordinary Shrs, Which May Be in the Form of Amer Depositary Shrs; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – OFFERING PRICE OF $21.26 PER ADS; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 EUR 137.9 MLN VS EUR 256.5 MLN YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – VIASKIN PEANUT: AFTER THREE YEARS OF TREATMENT, RISK REDUCTION IN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGIC REACTION INCREASED TO MORE THAN 99%