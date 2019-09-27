Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by $305,280; Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Position by $5.39 Million as Stock Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 73,649 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 77,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 290,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, down from 367,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 7.49M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. 12,000 shares were bought by Russell Grant, worth $23,110 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 5,926 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 53,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 758 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 21,397 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 13,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 22,378 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company reported 28,645 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 144,851 were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 38,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEMG) by 29,590 shares to 513,772 shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has 27,810 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,094 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 555,708 shares. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Davis Prns Ltd Company has invested 2.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 566,580 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 546 shares. Bessemer Secs accumulated 0.4% or 13,680 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13,334 are held by Blue Fincl Capital. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 23,600 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 6,287 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

