Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Its Position in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) as Share Value Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake by $696,180

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 253,107 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc Com Cl A by 26,290 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

