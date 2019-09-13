Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position; Sfmg Position In Atmos Energy (ATO) Was Has Raised

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 236,947 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 84,632 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,705 shares to 68,574 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,297 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hodges Capital Management Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 3,582 shares. Vanguard holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 14.47M shares. Franklin invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 114,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fincl Architects has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.33% or 5,650 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.78% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 9,850 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 5,258 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,410 shares. 12,790 are held by Bessemer Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cls Investments Limited Liability Co owns 819 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 122,190 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp owns 95,240 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com holds 3,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 4,646 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 138,448 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 603 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 775 shares. Ashford Incorporated has invested 3.18% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Mitchell Capital reported 1.69% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).