Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stake by $447,060; Share Price Declined; S Muoio & Company Upped Its Stake in Gogo (GOGO) by $312,000 as Market Valuation Rose

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 108,714 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 26,610 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Gogo (GOGO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 11% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T Harnesses Edge Capabilities With Hewlett Packard Tie Up – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gogo Confirms Zero Capacity Utilization on Intelsat’s 29e Satellite – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Government Won’t Let Huawei Enforce U.S. Patents – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.