Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding in Wix.Com (WIX) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Shares Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 426,503 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $550.53. About 210,718 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 50,758 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,040 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.2% or 157,511 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co owns 1.66% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 24,387 shares. The California-based Capital Intll Sarl has invested 1.16% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 438 are owned by Virtu Lc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 119,038 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital Research Glob reported 2.76 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 2,207 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 17,455 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9,453 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).