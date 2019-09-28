Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lifted Gray Television (GTN) Stake by $16.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 136,293 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 700,769 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Shares for $20,137 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 33,086 shares stake. The Texas-based Bbt Management Ltd Co has invested 0.48% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated reported 6,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 124,476 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 128,708 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 15,087 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 120,250 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 231,053 shares. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.39% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Adirondack Research & Management Inc owns 0.98% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 83,655 shares. Int Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. 12,000 Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares with value of $23,110 were bought by Russell Grant. On Friday, June 7 Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) or 4,000 shares. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.