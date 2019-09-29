Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Gradient Investments Holds Holding in Ubs Group Ag (UBS)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 37,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 127,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 90,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.89 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 671,478 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 63,340 shares to 2,040 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).