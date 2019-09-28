Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Increased by $949,320 as Shares Rose; Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Rose While Petroleum & Resources Has Increased Position by $1.19 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 103,517 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 50,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Ltd Co accumulated 67,087 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2,592 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,169 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 9,598 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Lc reported 13,820 shares. 4,642 were reported by Navellier And Associates Inc. Ameritas has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). American holds 0% or 6,479 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 95,240 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Llc holds 0% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 4,100 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 29,031 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

