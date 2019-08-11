Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding in Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Has Cut by $755,318 as Market Value Declined; Blackrock Increases Stake in Ciena (CIEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 239,019 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 182,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 18.08M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.18 million, up from 17.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.04 million shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $94.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

