Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped By $636,860 Its Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Holding; Crane Co (CR)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) stake by 61.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 4,549 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 11,957 shares with $1.68M value, up from 7,408 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp. now has $6.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 698,349 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 135 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 113 sold and trimmed stakes in Crane Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 36.16 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crane Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 87 Increased: 94 New Position: 41.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 24.65% above currents $131.41 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. UBS upgraded the shares of ADS in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 136,500 shares. Emory University owns 13,028 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 37,025 shares stake. Hills State Bank Co accumulated 0.42% or 11,483 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 8,035 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Denali Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). River Road Asset Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 681,958 are held by Bankshares Of Mellon. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 1,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc owns 631,300 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 5.10 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Signs New Agreement To Provide Private Label Credit Program For Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 175,446 shares traded. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 5.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.91 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 233,522 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 611,218 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 68,325 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.55% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.03 million shares.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.