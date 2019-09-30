Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose; As Kirby (KEX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $385,086

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 400,140 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Signs Agreement to Purchase the Marine Transportation Fleet of Cenac Marine Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kirby (KEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 823 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 27,857 shares. Proshare Ltd Com reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Schroder Invest Gru has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Aureus Asset Management Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,984 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 929 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 15,535 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation reported 5,870 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 31,436 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 105,469 shares. Westwood Holdg reported 5,051 shares stake. Samlyn Limited owns 222,247 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 13,223 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 1,442 shares. 1,798 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 97,004 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 795,676 shares. 21,490 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Oppenheimer & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 26,076 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 630 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 80 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Aristeia Capital Ltd Llc owns 84,449 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling owns 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,700 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wix and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises View – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Have the Potential to Be the Next Amazon – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 24, 2019.