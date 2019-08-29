Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake by $1.21 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Its Holding by $471,000

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.45. About 857,135 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 41,649 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

