Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Daily Journal (DJCO) Position Lifted by Rwwm Inc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.79. About 12,890 shares traded or 530.01% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares to 547,746 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 19,313 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 113 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 50 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 35,588 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Lc invested in 0% or 80 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 54,565 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co owns 1.64 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Korea holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14,900 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix: Don’t Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 721 were reported by American Grp. Covington holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Caprock Gru owns 5,586 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 88 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Geode Management Ltd accumulated 11,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 311 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 8,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 41,331 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 754 shares. Northern has 13,666 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,103 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 200 shares.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 29,378 shares to 16,034 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,705 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).