Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Position in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) by $1.21 Million; Arrow Financial Has Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 169,143 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 81,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 926 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Caxton Assoc LP reported 13,387 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd owns 15,000 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 21,557 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Llc reported 26,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. G2 Prns Management Lc stated it has 421,562 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 133,594 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 90,746 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 3/3/2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Colt Selects AudioCodes for Cloud-Based Microsoft Unified Communications Offering – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top NASDAQ Mobile Stocks Year-to-Date – Investing News Network” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares to 36,261 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).