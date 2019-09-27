Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased By $636,860 Its Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Position; Ack Asset Management Has Increased Its Pgti (PGTI) Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Pgti (PGTI) stake by 57.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 250,600 shares as Pgti (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 685,600 shares with $11.10M value, up from 435,000 last quarter. Pgti now has $981.31M valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 149,088 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) stake by 61.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 4,549 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 11,957 shares with $1.68M value, up from 7,408 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp. now has $6.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 350,967 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 1.60M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 127,531 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,094 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 101,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hm Payson & Com holds 11,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 90,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 318,321 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 1.22 million were reported by Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Company. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP owns 711,732 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Natixis reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 37,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs holds 112,155 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 3,349 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 8,662 shares. Axa stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 843,182 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 2,139 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 101 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited invested in 0.01% or 38,352 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 2,216 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 39,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Thomas W accumulated 8,500 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15000 lowest target. $161.50’s average target is 26.39% above currents $127.78 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research reinitiated the shares of ADS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, September 24 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.