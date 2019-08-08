Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased By $447,060 Its Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Position; Capital Research Global Investors Decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) stake by 35.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 7,451 shares as Green Dot Corp. (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 28,552 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 21,101 last quarter. Green Dot Corp. now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 826,966 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 837,169 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 34.87M shares with $1.02B value, down from 35.71 million last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $17.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 16.47M shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $335.11 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Valvoline Inc stake by 150,315 shares to 10.82M valued at $200.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) stake by 2.95M shares and now owns 11.18 million shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 182,546 shares. Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,628 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.37% or 478,397 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 10.45 million are owned by Northern. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8.39 million shares. Hilton Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,349 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 737,825 shares. Menora Mivtachim has invested 0.71% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 2.78 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.63M shares. 149,984 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has 151,244 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 85,109 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 7,792 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Westfield Cap Mngmt Communication Lp has 0.17% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 9,897 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 58,626 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 114,474 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,742 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 81,768 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,238 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 12,800 shares. Blackrock holds 5.77M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 74,646 shares.