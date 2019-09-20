Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Zebra Capital Management Increases Holding in Madden Steven LTD Com Stk (SHOO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 345,978 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (SHOO) by 236.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 29,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, up from 8,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 497,053 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res holds 1.02M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 68,732 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 96 shares. Garde has 12,189 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.11% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 58,900 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 14,813 shares. 269,534 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,950 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 566,304 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 11.99M shares. Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,687 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 423 shares to 405 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc Com St (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 26,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,883 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 8,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,775 are held by Hightower Advisors Lc. Spectrum Mngmt Group stated it has 50 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.79M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 31,583 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nomura Asset Communication holds 7,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.67M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 5,464 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 815,450 shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.