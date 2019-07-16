Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Stake by $755,318; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Corvex Management LP Trimmed by $11.95 Million Its Position

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 2.50 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 69,067 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 0.02% or 299,411 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Lc holds 1% or 160,000 shares. Art Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Llc holds 13,712 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.01% or 86,598 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 372,637 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 27,410 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 26,120 shares. 708,191 were accumulated by Service Automobile Association. Citadel Advsr Lc has 4.70 million shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 20.26 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc reported 196,820 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 584,827 shares. 1.62M are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 30,337 shares. Moab Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 50,246 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP invested in 0.04% or 179,359 shares. Clal Ltd reported 1.92 million shares or 5.57% of all its holdings. Paragon Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bamco accumulated 161,414 shares. Ion Asset Management holds 29.48% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 841,565 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 1.33M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 19,382 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd Co. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 265,874 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Johnson Amal M sold $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 5,714 shares.