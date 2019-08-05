Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut By $930,176 Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position; Elevate Credit (ELVT) Shorts Lowered By 46.34%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) had a decrease of 46.34% in short interest. ELVT’s SI was 182,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.34% from 339,700 shares previously. With 115,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s short sellers to cover ELVT’s short positions. The SI to Elevate Credit Inc’s float is 0.96%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8088. About 37,100 shares traded. Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has declined 53.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ELVT News: 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Available on Its Investor Relations Website; 20/03/2018 – Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate, to Speak at LendIt Fintech Conference; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q Rev $194M; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2018 EPS 50c-EPS $1.05; 10/04/2018 – Elevate Credit at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elevate Credit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELVT); 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 08/03/2018 Elevate Named as Finalist for LendIt Fintech 2018’s Financial Inclusion Award; 03/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 10-11

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) stake by 30.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 12,453 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 17,957 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc. now has $10.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $180.97. About 100,257 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66M for 46.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,723 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 278,789 shares. 68,272 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Synovus Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Principal Financial Gru invested in 0% or 7,438 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). New York-based Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0.33% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.37% or 24,897 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.3% or 6.21 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 12,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 12,129 shares. 1832 Asset LP has 0.3% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 13,631 were accumulated by Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Co.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $192.63 million. The firm offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit.