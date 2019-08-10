Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by $349,005; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 641,036 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 181.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 118,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 184,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38 million, up from 65,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. Travers Paul J bought 3,400 shares worth $9,431. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. Russell Grant had bought 12,000 shares worth $23,110.

