Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by $447,060; Purecycle (PCYO) Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Position by $413,505 as Stock Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 213,714 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 3,491 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 58,626 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 191,117 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0.02% or 22,135 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 21 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 131,670 shares. Toscafund Asset Llp reported 155,010 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Kames Cap Public Limited stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Barclays Public accumulated 0% or 44,980 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 333,014 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,750 shares. Sei has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 16,063 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability.

