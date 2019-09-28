Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $949,320; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $665,860

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 5,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 59,410 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 54,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58 million shares traded or 140.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 103,517 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21

