Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Splunk (SPLK) Holding; Peconic Partners Has Boosted Targa Res (TRGP) Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 159.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 349,900 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 569,900 shares with $23.68 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stake by 23.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 13,530 shares with $1.69M value, down from 17,800 last quarter. Splunk Inc. now has $16.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 104.87% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 55.58% above currents $32.46 stock price. Targa Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.05 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 49,080 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 12,022 shares. Inc holds 0.07% or 19,000 shares. Highstreet Asset has 0.06% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 24,259 shares. J Goldman & LP has 0.24% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 100,892 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 21,597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 621,586 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laurion Lp reported 2,400 shares stake. Sei Investments has 173,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marathon Mgmt has 46,685 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 21,301 shares stake. Spirit Of America invested in 245,874 shares or 1.49% of the stock.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Smashes Estimates and Makes a Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 24 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Splunk Inc has $165 highest and $10200 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 33.89% above currents $112.97 stock price. Splunk Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $10200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $162 target.