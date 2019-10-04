Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Holding in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Boosted Its Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 477.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 320,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.0514 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1886. About 3.99M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.57. About 164,931 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Prns Lc has invested 1.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 13,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading LP reported 4,944 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northcoast Asset Ltd accumulated 3,600 shares. Navellier & Assocs Inc invested 0.07% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Mgmt reported 1.05M shares stake. Tradewinds Management Ltd Com accumulated 18 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability has 1.13% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 114,904 shares. Covey Advisors Ltd Liability reported 22,031 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 168,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 48,670 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 426,773 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 590 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.07% or 31,950 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 785 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com holds 0.04% or 81,927 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 375 shares. Schneider Capital Mgmt holds 6.95% or 4.56M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,458 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.09% or 1.93 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). National Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,907 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 6.12M shares stake. 302,694 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

