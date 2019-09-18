Taylor Frigon Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT); Dearborn Partners Upped Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position by $875,411 as Stock Value Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 125,914 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.08 million, up from 119,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 436,399 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 617,066 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:GDOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Green Dot Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 134,144 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 34,720 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 179,325 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Profund Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,498 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Amer Century reported 0.01% stake. Geode Management Ltd invested in 612,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 128,423 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 1.31 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 119,550 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,019 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.