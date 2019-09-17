Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holding By $305,280; WVS Financial (WVFC) Sentiment Is 0.6

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 3 funds increased and started new holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their stock positions in WVS Financial Corp. The funds in our database now have: 473,720 shares, up from 413,755 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding WVS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) stake by 16.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 76,320 shares as Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)'s stock declined 17.92%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 547,746 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 471,426 last quarter. Vuzix Corp. now has $79.07M valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 247,052 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to residents and businesses. The company has market cap of $29.32 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collateral; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 2,683 shares traded or 209.46% up from the average. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) has risen 2.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WVFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ WVS Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WVFC)

More news for WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Pittsburgh-based WVS Financial Corp. initiates stock repurchase program – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” and published on October 28, 2015 is yet another important article.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. for 155,342 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 108,585 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,500 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,123 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 41,966 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 13,100 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Goldman Sachs reported 47,579 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Geode Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 547,746 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 19,568 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Pnc Fin Service Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI).