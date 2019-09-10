Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Its Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holding; Marathon Asset Management LP Trimmed Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) stake by 32.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 116,335 shares as Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)’s stock declined 17.92%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 471,426 shares with $1.44M value, up from 355,091 last quarter. Vuzix Corp. now has $61.10 million valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 347,503 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Marathon Asset Management Lp holds 1.58 million shares with $12.59M value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 560,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.33 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Shares for $7,637 were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Travers Paul J bought 5,000 shares worth $9,681. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174.