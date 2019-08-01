Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Both Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.21 N/A 0.48 23.54 Rockwell Automation Inc. 169 2.81 N/A 8.42 19.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Taylor Devices Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. Rockwell Automation Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taylor Devices Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16%

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc. has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. Its rival Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Taylor Devices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Taylor Devices Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 13.40% and its average target price is $182.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares and 78.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -3.11% -8.11% -7.46% -3.77% -3.44% -6.85% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend while Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Taylor Devices Inc.