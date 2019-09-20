Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

This is a contrast between Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.13 N/A 0.48 22.30 IDEX Corporation 159 5.03 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 demonstrates Taylor Devices Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IDEX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than IDEX Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taylor Devices Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Devices Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IDEX Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

5.9 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. Its rival IDEX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Taylor Devices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Taylor Devices Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively IDEX Corporation has an average target price of $168, with potential upside of 1.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Taylor Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while IDEX Corporation has 33.23% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Taylor Devices Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.