Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.15 N/A 0.48 22.30 Graco Inc. 49 4.61 N/A 1.99 24.20

Demonstrates Taylor Devices Inc. and Graco Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Graco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Taylor Devices Inc. is presently more affordable than Graco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Graco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. Its rival Graco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Taylor Devices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Graco Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Taylor Devices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Graco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend while Graco Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.