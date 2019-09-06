Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Comparison side by side

Since Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.13 N/A 0.48 22.30 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.47 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 demonstrates Taylor Devices Inc. and Flowserve Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flowserve Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Flowserve Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Flowserve Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Flowserve Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Taylor Devices Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Taylor Devices Inc. and Flowserve Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Flowserve Corporation’s potential upside is 15.86% and its average price target is $51.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taylor Devices Inc. and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while Flowserve Corporation has 31.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Flowserve Corporation beats Taylor Devices Inc.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.