Taylor Asset Management Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.32 Million as Valuation Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 194,942 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 182,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 1.97 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 16.78 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS SEES MICRO-TARGETING OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS AS ‘AN ONGOING ISSUE’; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,733 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 1.15% stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc stated it has 25,052 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,311 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,879 shares. Jefferies Lc reported 18,258 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Int Limited invested in 2,246 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,986 were accumulated by Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bp Plc holds 1.26% or 195,000 shares. Weitz Mgmt has 433,500 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga" on July 24, 2019

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,631 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 607,691 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company reported 22,918 shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,030 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 232 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 0.25% stake. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Charles Schwab Inv holds 1.18M shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.30M shares. 643,475 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Mngmt invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Johnson Grp has 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 322,600 shares to 106,788 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,368 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).