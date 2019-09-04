Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Its Mbia (MBI) Holding; Clearone (CLRO) Sentiment Is 0.83

Clearone Inc (CLRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.42, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in Clearone Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 862,065 shares, up from 780,586 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearone Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Mbia Inc (MBI) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as Mbia Inc (MBI)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 678,712 shares with $6.46M value, down from 842,112 last quarter. Mbia Inc now has $775.55M valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 320,151 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Chou Associate Mngmt Inc has 952,531 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Suntrust Banks owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fine Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 7.47M shares. 4,619 are held by Kbc Nv. Whitebox Limited Liability invested in 167,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 369,489 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,188 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 58 shares. Wellington Llp reported 892,287 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 113,945 shares. Aqr Limited accumulated 0% or 22,966 shares. State Street has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Millennium Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 422,945 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI) – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.049 during the last trading session, reaching $2.211. About 4,317 shares traded. ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) has declined 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRO News: 08/03/2018 – ClearOne Showcases Industry-Leading Line of Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2018; 11/05/2018 – CLEARONE INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Rev $9.26M; 08/05/2018 – Gold Can Get To 5 Year Highs If It Can Clear One Technical Hurdle: FuninUSA; 19/03/2018 – CLEARONE INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ ClearOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLRO); 06/03/2018 ClearOne Awarded New Patent Relating to Echo Cancellation with Beamforming Microphone Arrays; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – ClearOne Receives NASDAQ Deficiency Notification Letter; 26/04/2018 – ClearOne Announces Compliance with NASDAQ

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.81 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $64,086 activity.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in ClearOne, Inc. for 31,645 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 50,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 60,734 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,899 shares.

More notable recent ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid ClearOne’s (NASDAQ:CLRO) Devastating 79% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ClearOne Awarded New Patent Covering Augmented Beamforming Microphone Arrays by the US Patent and Trademark Office – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ClearOne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CLRO – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ClearOne Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Shure’s MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ClearOne Upgrades Its Cloud-Based Collaboration Platform with New Classroom Functionality, Support for Multiple Screens, and More – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.