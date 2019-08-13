Taylor Asset Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding; Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.78. About 36.11 million shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $189.81. About 7.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Lc has 3,899 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 2,460 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management holds 0.03% or 466 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 4,928 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested 7.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&T Retail Bank holds 415,691 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Channing Cap has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Nexus Invest has 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 108,470 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.19% or 2.13M shares. Pennsylvania Company invested in 0.05% or 15,275 shares. Crystal Rock Capital stated it has 7.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary Mgmt owns 22,830 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital holds 8,687 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.