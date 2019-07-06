Taylor Asset Management Position In Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Was Has Increased; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Cut Position

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 69,017 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 1.76M shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought $24,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR, worth $24,342 on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 shares were bought by Spevak Barry, worth $24,167. MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 37,836 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,046 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability reported 1,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt owns 37,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 4,071 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company holds 13,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 268,233 are held by Renaissance Technology Lc. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects accumulated 0.04% or 4,000 shares.

