Taylor Asset Management Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Has Raised by $3.51 Million as Valuation Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lifted Its Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 774,951 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 168,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.50M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 456,222 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 53,651 shares to 59,855 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,087 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.