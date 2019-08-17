Taylor Asset Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); Cortland Associates Increased Its Centene (CNC) Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 6,902 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 42.27M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 417,557 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 22,090 are held by Argent Trust. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain has 3,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Lp owns 453,990 shares or 6.33% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,410 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 654,420 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Scout Invs invested in 0.26% or 243,483 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 1.37M shares. Hartford Invest Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,180 shares. 3,600 are owned by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 150 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares to 33,051 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 1,368 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 57,895 were accumulated by Cleararc Incorporated. 7,583 are held by Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia). Rdl Finance Incorporated reported 0.65% stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,312 are owned by Lvw Advsr Ltd Company. Vision Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,393 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stratos Wealth Prns owns 69,060 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 15,678 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Eye Cap Limited has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Life owns 70,850 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,650 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).