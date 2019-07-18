Taylor Asset Management Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake; Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shorts Raised By 235.14%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) had an increase of 235.14% in short interest. ECF’s SI was 24,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 235.14% from 7,400 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s short sellers to cover ECF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 22,030 shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) has risen 2.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 550,650 shares with $24.47M value, down from 656,954 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 130,511 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.40 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

More notable recent Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Reaffirms Its 5% Minimum Distribution Policy and Declares Distribution of $0.12 Per Share – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Declares Distribution of $0.13 Per Share – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Fans of Teslaâ€™s stock might find the car makerâ€™s bonds a profitable investment – MarketWatch” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.15% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 667,169 are held by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Landscape Capital Ltd Com accumulated 58,313 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Incorporated owns 100,868 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 9,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 53,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.08M shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.17% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Invesco has invested 0% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 873,970 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 1,030 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 113,217 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 396,114 shares. 189,664 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0% or 17,012 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $18,696 activity. Another trade for 1,805 shares valued at $18,696 was bought by Nakamura Kuni.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res accumulated 0% or 7,926 shares. Raging Mngmt holds 303,900 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. 398,818 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Mackenzie Finance Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 494,593 shares. New York-based Venor LP has invested 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voloridge Invest Llc reported 6,539 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 213 shares. 111,877 are held by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 207,463 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.12 million shares. Thornburg Investment Management holds 1.66M shares. Tegean Lc owns 315,100 shares or 9.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zweig has 1.25% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 253,182 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 88,035 shares.