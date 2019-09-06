Taylor Asset Management Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position; Industrial Services Of America (IDSA) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 550,650 shares with $24.47M value, down from 656,954 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 31,246 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 4 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 3 reduced and sold positions in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 247,950 shares, down from 369,727 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested 0.23% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Blair William Communications Il holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 9,000 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 28,700 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 150,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 512,702 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 81,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schneider Management reported 573,643 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 14,990 shares. Venor Capital Management LP stated it has 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Cap holds 0.03% or 30,304 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 1,836 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 56 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Co has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 943 shares.

Industrial Services of America, Inc

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 33,468 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.

