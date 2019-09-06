Taylor Asset Management Lowered Allstate (ALL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increased Its Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) Stake by $474,595

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 8,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 134,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 989,599 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 221,382 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 238,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $105.4. About 576,653 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $726.55 million for 11.71 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 88,686 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0% or 525 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 32,251 shares. Rdl Inc holds 0.21% or 3,257 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co owns 46,670 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr Inc has 0.23% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.34% or 7,338 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 4,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 72,496 shares. 938 are owned by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 2,596 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 813 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,600 shares.

