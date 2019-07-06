Taylor Asset Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose While Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair® recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 17/04/2018 – Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ACTIVELY INVESTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL, VACCINES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUILDING NEW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN VEMGAL, KARNATAKA, NASHIK; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – AppleInsider: AppleInsider Podcast interviews Annemarie Dooling on Facebook, T. Greg Doucette on warrrants to Google, iPhones; 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Most Americans wouldn’t pay for an ads-free version of Facebook. But if they did, they’d only be willing to pay $1-$5; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 21/05/2018 – New ‘Freedom From Facebook’ Group Wants to Dismantle It — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.74 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa has 24,170 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 880,796 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kj Harrison & Prtn, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,152 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru Co holds 0.95% or 29,763 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 39,879 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nordea Investment owns 1.98 million shares. Freestone Limited has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,592 shares. Ipswich Investment Incorporated invested in 1,343 shares or 0.07% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.87% or 50,201 shares. St Germain D J holds 58,221 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 201,516 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,149 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23.