Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) as Share Value Declined; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $389,236; Market Valuation Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 140,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 168,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 339,642 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 2.67 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool -4% after soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Whirlpool Analyst Dissects Q1 Print, Says Guidance Reflects Lower Tariffs, Raw Material Tailwinds – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool +9% after strong profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.88M for 9.52 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.