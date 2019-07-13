Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position by $1.24 Million; Caxton Lowered Cm Fin (CMFN) Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 261,754 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689. The insider Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.17M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0% or 37,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 88,919 shares. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 115,000 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 916,503 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 70,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 17,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Art Advisors Limited owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 16,713 shares. D E Shaw Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 118,318 shares. 12,678 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Taylor Asset Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 257,631 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 241,507 shares.