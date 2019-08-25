Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Mbia (MBI) Position by $1.47 Million; Cumberland Advisors Has Upped Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding by $379,500

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 665,688 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 46.44 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. $19.47 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 was made by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Montgomery Investment stated it has 0.36% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Westwood Gru Inc invested in 7.88M shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Graham Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cumberland Advisors invested 0.73% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 3.62M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 372,400 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0% stake. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 400 shares. 125,321 were reported by Virtu Lc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited reported 12,023 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 8.18M shares.

